Homewood school board OKs almost $1 million in capital projects

The Homewood Board of Education on Tuesday night approved almost $1 million worth of capital improvement projects and the purchase of a computer-based reading and math intervention program.

First, Homewood schools Superintendent Justin Hefner asked the board to approve a $435,000 contract with Lathan Associates for the reroofing of Shades Cahaba Elementary School.

Next, Hefner presented the board with a $160,000 contract with Bernhard TME, an engineering and contracting firm, for the replacement of the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system at Hall Kent Elementary School.

Both projects are to be funded through the school system’s capital budget and were passed unanimously without discussion.

Hefner then asked the board to approve a $357,413 contract with Comfort Systems USA for a new chiller at Homewood Middle School to replace the school’s original chiller, which has been there since the school opened in 2004. Again, the measure was passed unanimously by the board.

The school board also agreed to pay $22,000 to purchase Freckle, a computer-based reading and math intervention platform for all three Homewood elementary schools. The platform is designed to allow teachers to assist students struggling in math and/or reading and quickly adapt the curriculum as students progress.

“Its primary purpose for us is our Tier 2 reading and math intervention,” said Christy York, director of instruction for Homewood City Schools. “Our classroom teachers do Tier 2 intervention with students who are below grade level in certain skills in reading or math, so this is a supplementary resource.

“They do some direct instruction in small groups and then have students complete lessons on Freckle as well,” she said. “It’s an adaptive computer program, so it kind of gives them a pre-assessment, determines where their deficits are, and, based on their performance, it goes to the next question.”

The program also can be used for children who are performing at above grade level, she said.

The next Homewood Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m.