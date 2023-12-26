Homewood math teacher travels to play in Pan American Maccabi Games

× Expand Ryan Hepp. Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson.

Homewood High School math teacher Ryan Heap traveled to Argentina on Christmas Day to represent the United States National Maccabi team in the Pan American Maccabi Games. Hepp was one of 20 soccer players selected from the U.S.

The Pan Am Maccabi Games are a multi-sport event for Jewish athletes from around the world and are conducted similarly to the Olympic Summer Games.

Hepp is a Homewood alum and helped lead the Patriots to a soccer state championship in 2014.

--Submitted by Merrick Wilson