Homewood High welcomes new athletic director, basketball coach

Homewood High School has new leadership at the top and also will have a new head boys basketball coach.

The Homewood Board of Education unanimously approved the appointment of Rick Baguley as the high school’s new athletic director during its regular monthly meeting on April 23.

Then on May 21, Homewood welcomed Elijah Garrison as the new boys varsity head basketball coach.

Baguley, an alumnus of Homewood High School, will begin his tenure as athletic director on June 1, taking over for Doug Gann, who retired May 31. Baguley has served at Homewood High School for more than 20 years as a teacher, coach and assistant athletic director.

During his career, Baguley has served as assistant boys varsity basketball coach, boys junior varsity head basketball coach, head boys golf coach, head boys and girls track coach and assistant football coach. He guided the Patriots to the boys basketball state championship in 2016, as well as runner-up titles for the boys track team and boys golf teams.

“I have always been proud to be from Homewood,” Baguley said. “As a Homewood alumnus and former athlete, it is a true honor to work with our coaches, students and community. I am so excited to serve our community in a new capacity.

“I look forward to collaborating with our athletic department,” he said, “to continue developing, challenging and maximizing the talents of our student-athletes on the field, court, classrooms and, ultimately, in life.”

“His passion for sports, education and community engagement will be the driving force behind his efforts to empower our student-athletes

to excel both on and off the field,” Homewood High Principal Joel Henneke said.

Garrison is taking over for the retiring Tim Shepler, but he’s no stranger to Homewood, either. He spent the past two seasons as an assistant to Shepler. His experiences as a former collegiate player at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, as a collegiate assistant coach, a high school coach and as the executive director of the Alabama Basketball Coaches Association made him an attractive choice for Homewood.

As a student-athlete at UAH, Garrison was part of a men’s basketball team that won 91 games, won conference championships and made three appearances in the NCAA Division II tournament. He then served on the coaching staff at UAH before taking an assistant coach role at Arab High School. He also served as the head coach at New Hope High School.

“Coach Garrison brings tremendous energy to the court and possesses exceptional vision and expertise in basketball, which will be instrumental in the continued success of the boys’ basketball program,” said Homewood High School Principal Joel Henneke.

Garrison heaped praise on his predecessor, Shepler.

“All the honor in the world needs to go to Coach Shep for hiring me two years ago and showing me the ropes,” Garrison said. “From the moment I walked in his office, he’s been more than willing to sit down and answer every question I’ve ever had.

“I was able to learn a lot the last two years and I’m very excited to be the voice that’s heard now.”