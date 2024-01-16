Homewood High School band receives 2024 Advocacy in Action Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson

The Homewood High School Band has being selected as one of the 2024 Advocacy in Action Award recipients by Music for All. The Patriots Band is one of 29 scholastic music programs from across the United States being recognized for their outstanding music advocacy initiatives.

The Advocacy in Action awards are presented each year in seven categories: Community Involvement, Decision-Maker Engagement, Elementary Excellence, Innovative Fundraising, Marketing and Promotion, Parent/Booster Support and Student Recruitment, Engagement, and Retention.

Homewood’s award is in the Community Involvement category and was presented for the “We Love Homewood Day Event/We Love Homewood 5K.”

The school will be featured on Music for All’s Advocacy in Action Archive, where their event and ideas will be available for music educators to emulate around the country.

The Advocacy in Action Awards recognize and celebrate the commitment of school administrators, community leaders, teachers, and parents who believe in music education and are advocating to ensure that it is part of a comprehensive education for all children.

--Submitted by Merrick Wilson