Homewood High alumni receives award from Baylor University

Hannah Hensarling, a middle grade mathematics major from Homewood, graduated from Baylor University magna cum laude earlier this month and received the 2024 Delores Coker Phi Delta Kappa Award for Outstanding Student in Education.

Phi Delta Kappa is a professional education association for educators around the world, and Coker was a longtime faculty member in Baylor School Of Education.

Outstanding students in education programs were honored at theSchool of Education’s 39th annual Senior Recognition Banquet in late April. As a senior at Baylor, Hensarling was a student teaching intern in the classroom of Austin McClinton at Midway Middle School in Midway ISD.

A 2020 graduate of Homewood High, Hensarling is the daughter of Megan and Robb Hensarling. She said she wants to teach in order to create a positive environment where students are supported and learning is fun.

“Teaching is fulfilling because I get to teach math content increative ways that is specific and engaging for students and creates a place where studentswant to learn,” she said.

Mentor teacher McClinton said, “One of Hannah's many strengths is finding unique waysto engage students in lessons — whether it's bringing bags of rice to discover volume, using playing cards to understand box plots, or hand cutting more than 300 nets to help students understand surface area. Hannah does an incredible job of fostering a positive learning environment for her students through relationships, her positive attitude, and exercising an impressive amount of patience.”

