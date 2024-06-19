Homewood City Schools to host softball camp

Rising 1st through 6th graders are invited to join the Homewood High School softball players and coaches for summer softball camp.

The camp will take place on June 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Homewood Park & Rec Fields.

Attendees should bring water, bat, glove, helmet, turf or tennis shoes.

Cost is $100. Discounts available: HCS employee discount is $20. Sibling discount is $20 per additional child (example: first child is $100, any additional child is $80)

Contact Arica Moss at armoss@homewood.k12.al.us.