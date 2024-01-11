Homewood City Schools to close Friday, 1/12/24, due to inclement weather threat

× Expand Image from National Weather Service

Homewood public schools will be closed for in-person instruction Friday, Jan. 12, due to the threat of severe weather.

All students are expected to participate in an “eSchool day.” Elementary school students and parents can find information regarding coursework here or on your elementary school website. Middle and high school students can find information regarding coursework on each course’s Schoology page.

If any student is unable the complete the “eSchool day” assignments due to weather-related issues, they are asked to communicate with the student’s teacher when school resumes.

Homewood City Schools also are closed Monday, Jan. 15, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The National Weather Service as of Thursday afternoon was predicting sustained winds of 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for all of central Alabama on Friday, with the greatest chance for severe weather between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The weather service is expecting downed trees and power outages, noting that with recent heavy rains, it likely won’t take much to down weakened trees.

Then on Monday, Jan. 15, forecasters are predicting a possibly wintry mix with icy spots on roadways and some light snow accumulations possible in the northwest part of central Alabama.

They also are expecting a prolonged cold snap for central Alabama Monday through Wednesday, with lows in the 10s and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s. The temperature may not rise above freezing on Tuesday, and the “feels-like” temperatures could be in the single digits Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said.

Officials are urging people to cover exposed water pipes and consider letting water faucets drip to avoid pipe bursts. They also advise people to bring their pets indoors, arrange for emergency heat in the case of power failure and check on neighbors and the elderly to ensure they have a reliable heat source.

Weather officials encourage people to stay alert to changing weather conditions over the next week.