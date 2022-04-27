Homewood City Schools names new director of student services

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Kiana Coleman was recently named director of student services at Homewood City Schools.

Homewood City Schools has announced Kiana Coleman as the system’s director of student services, effective July 1. Coleman has served as Hall-Kent Elementary School’s principal for the past six years and has more than 21 years of experience in education. As director of student services, Coleman will coordinate programs and services for at-risk students, assist with instructional data management and interpretation and oversee mental health programs.

“It has been an honor to serve the students, staff and families of Hall-Kent,” Coleman said. “I am extremely proud of our accomplishments in the West Homewood community. Through a collaborative effort, we have firmly established the meaning of Junior Patriot Pride.”

In 2001, Coleman joined the Homewood community as a sixth grade language arts and social studies teacher at Homewood Middle School. While in Homewood, she served as a fifth grade teacher at Hall-Kent Elementary, a reading specialist at Edgewood Elementary, and then began her career in education administration as the assistant principal for instruction at Hall-Kent.

“Mrs. Coleman has dedicated her career to helping the students and families of Homewood,” Homewood City Schools Superintendent Justin Hefner said. “She has impacted many families in our community, and I am thankful for her continued leadership within our school system.”

While at Hall-Kent, Coleman helped build and implement a strong school culture of respect and responsibility through the school’s House system, which partners students and adult school advocates together to build positive character, relationships and school spirit, school officials said. Through her leadership, Hall-Kent was also named a U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon School this year. Hall-Kent was one of five Alabama schools to receive this award that exemplifies excellence in education.

Coleman received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and is a certified teacher by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. She also earned an educational leadership degree from Samford University and an educational specialist degree from UAB. She is currently pursuing her doctorate degree in educational leadership from UAB.

Hefner said Coleman will remain at Hall-Kent through the remainder of the school year, but the process for hiring the school’s new principal will begin immediately. School officials hope to name the school’s new principal before summer break begins.

“We are dedicated to finding a leader who will continue to make Hall-Kent an excellent place for our students, staff and families,” Hefner said.

– Submitted by Merrick Wilson.