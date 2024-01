Homewood City Schools closed Tuesday, 1/16/24, due to winter weather

× Expand Image from National Weather Service

Homewood City Schools officials on Sunday made the decision to keep schools closed Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to expected impacts of winter weather.

The decision followed Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision Sunday to declare a state of emergency for 25 counties in north and central Alabama, including Jefferson County. Schools already were scheduled to be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Homewood City Schools will have no in-person or e-learning classes or coursework Tuesday.

For the Birmingham area, the National Weather Service on Sunday was forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow and sleet before 11 a.m. Monday, then a chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., followed by a chance of rain or freezing rain after 3 p.m. However, little or no snow and sleet accumulation was expected.

For Monday night, the forecast called for a chance of rain or freezing rain before midnight, then freezing rain and sleet likely and new ice accumulation of less than 1/10th of an inch possible. The low Monday night is expected to be 21.

Tuesday, temperatures are expected to stay below freezing, with a high of 29 and a low of 11 Tuesday night. The temperature should rise to 39 on Wednesday, the weather service predicted.

There could be some icy spots on roads through Tuesday, with the biggest impact expected between 6 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.