Homewood names middle school assistant principal

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. Reba Hudson.

Homewood City Schools announced Reba Hudson will be an assistant principal at Homewood Middle School.

While at HMS, Hudson has served as a sixth grade math and science teacher and the seventh grade girls basketball coach.

Hudson has worked in education for 13 years. She is a National Board Certified Teacher and holds a Google I and II certificate. This year, Hudson was selected as HMS’ Teacher of the Year.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Birmingham Southern College where she was also named BSC’s Female Athlete of the Year. In 2014, Hudson was a 2014 BSC Hall of Fame Inductee. She went on to receive her master’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and completed her educational leadership degree from the University of West Alabama.

“Homewood City Schools is proud to have Reba Hudson’s continued leadership in the Homewood community,” the school system said in a release.

Submitted by Merrick Wilson.