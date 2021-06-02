Homewood teacher honored by Alexander Shunnarah

Homewood Middle School teacher William Mattison, who teaches pre-AP language arts, was honored by Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys as an Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month for the 2020-2021 school year.

During this second year of the campaign, over 1,200 Alabama teachers were nominated anonymously by family, friends, current and former students, and parents of students. They provided specific details and anecdotes as to why their nominee was worthy of the title of Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month.

Two teachers were selected each month to have their photo displayed on an Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys billboard and receive a $250 VISA gift card. Sixteen teachers across the state of Alabama were honored and celebrated for their hard work and commitment to their students in the classroom and virtually.

“We started this campaign as an opportunity for our law firm and the community to thank the hard working and dedicated teachers for all they do and give,” said Alexander Shunnarah, president and CEO of Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys. “This year we were proud to expand the campaign statewide and double the number of featured educators to celebrate more teachers across all of Alabama. Teachers deserve to be recognized for their diligence, enthusiasm and commitment and the impact they make every day in the classroom or virtually.”

— Submitted by Lillian Brand