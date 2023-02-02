Homewood Middle School counselor receives state award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Homewood Middle School counselor Anna Grace Baldwin has received the Alabama Counseling Association’s 2022 Dr. Ervin “Chip” L. Wood Distinguished Professional Service Award.

This award is given to honor and recognize outstanding service at the local, state and national level that reflects a significant contribution to the professional concerns of the Alabama Counseling Association and to stimulate future service for the well-being of the counseling profession.

– Submitted by Homewood City Schools.