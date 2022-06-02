Homewood Middle School baseball team wins league championship

The Homewood Middle School baseball team won the 2022 league championship. This is the first HMS baseball championship since 2003 and the fourth in school history, the first two being in 1992 and 1993.

The team's season ended with 17 wins and only 1 loss, and the Patriots outscored their opponents 157 to 27. Students Cooper Sain and Ben Roberts combined for a no hitter vs Oak Mountain and Sain threw a no hitter vs Hueytown in the league championship.

The HMS baseball team was coached by John Dorough, Devon Davis, and Justin Bowlby.

--Submitted by Merrick Wilson