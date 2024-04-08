HMS principal announces retirement

× Expand Courtesy of Homewood City Schools Dr. Steele

Homewood Middle School Principal Dr. Danny Steele announced his plans to retire at the end of this school year after serving in education for 31 years as a teacher, coach, administrator, and assistant professor of instructional leadership.

According to a press release from Homewood City Schools, Steele has always been held in high regard as a strong school leader having served as an administrator at the middle and high school levels. Homewood City Schools is grateful for his dedication and love for our community, students, staff, and families.

Announcing his retirement was a bittersweet moment, Dr. Steele said.

“The Homewood community is a special place, and I am deeply grateful to have been a part of it. The unwavering support for our schools and dedication of our faculty and staff is truly inspiring," he said. "It has been an honor to serve alongside these incredible educators, and I feel fortunate to have worked with the amazing students and families of Homewood.”

Dr. Justin Hefner, HCS Superintendent, believes Homewood has significantly benefited from Dr. Steele’s leadership. “Dr. Steele has been a tremendous asset to Homewood City Schools and has left a positive impact on the HMS school community,” he said. “I am so grateful for his leadership and care for our students and staff."

The search for the HMS principal position will begin immediately, and Homewood City Schools is dedicated to finding a leader who will continue to ensure all students are empowered to maximize their unique potential.