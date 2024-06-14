Patriots QB to represent AHSAA at leadership summit

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Holtsford, AHSAA Homewood's Will Myers and Thompson's Ava Nguyen will represent the AHSAA at a leadership summit this summer.

Homewood High School rising senior Will Myers will represent the Alabama High School Athletic Association at the upcoming NFHS National Student Leadership Summit.

The annual event will be held in Indianapolis from July 22-25. Myers and Thompson’s Ava Nguyen will represent the AHSAA.

Both were selected from the AHSAA Student Leadership Council, which meets in the spring.

“This is a notable opportunity for these outstanding young student leaders,” said AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs. “They will have an excellent opportunity to interact with other student leaders from across the nation. And even more important, they will have the chance to return to our state and share what they have experienced with others.”

Myers, the starting quarterback for the Homewood football team, will be one of more than 150 student-athletes from across the country attending.

Myers is also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leadership Team and participates in Patriot Peer Connections, Patriot Pride Team and the Homewood Leadership Program. He is also a volunteer in several community activities and is a member of the school’s Chess Club.

“I believe it will be an opportunity to continue learning how to be a better leader,” Myers said. “It will also give me the opportunity to be in contact with many exceptional leaders in my age group.”