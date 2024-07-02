Homewood student serves as Senate page

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Homewood High School student Allie Grace Broadhead with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

Homewood High School student Allie Grace Broadhead had the distinguished opportunity to be active in Alabama state government by serving as a Senate page this year.

Broadhead received numerous opportunities to participate by helping run bills on the Senate floor and meeting Governor Kay Ivey, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, Representative David Faulkner and Senator April Weaver. She also attended a caucus luncheon and a judicial meeting, toured the Supreme Court and networked with politicians and other teens from across the state.

This experience allowed Broadhead to gain firsthand insight into the legislative process, deepen her understanding of state government operations and build connections with leaders and peers. She believes learning about government is very important because she desires to be in the FBI and eventually become a behavioral analyst.

"Being a Senate page in the Alabama Senate is not just about witnessing history, it's about actively participating in it," Broadhead said. "Meeting Governor Ivey opens doors to endless opportunities for growth, networking and understanding the intricate workings of governance firsthand. Through my campaign, Keeping Kindness, which focuses on raising mental health awareness and suicide prevention through random acts of kindness, I've learned that every encounter presents an opportunity to spread compassion and make a meaningful difference in someone's life."

Broadhead was recognized several times for creating the Keeping Kindness campaign and for founding the Kindness Club at Homewood High School.

“It was a joy to have Allie join me for Alabama's legislative session," Weaver said. “It is important for people of all ages to get involved with the legislative processes. What better way than to serve as a page? Allie was able to be a part of how laws are made here in Alabama, and I hope her experience encourages her to stay involved in all stages of her life.”

– Submitted by Merrick Wilson, Homewood City Schools.