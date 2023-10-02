Homewood City Schools announces 15 National Merit semifinalists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Homewood High School National Merit semifinalists. Front row, from left: Naomi Jones, Maggie Player, Anna Chason Wiggins, Emma Chiesa, Kayla Warren, Maren Smith, Kenneth Wang and Jackson Kittinger. Back row, from left: Benjamin Shacka, Tripp McCain, Mira McCool, John Roberts, Gordon Pavy, Quinn Boney and Nathaniel Bernstein.

Homewood City Schools recently announced 15 students at Homewood High School have been named National Merit semifinalists.

“This is a school record, and we are so proud of our students’ exceptional degree of academic excellence,” said Merrick Wilson, director of communication with Homewood City Schools.

The nominees are: Naomi Jones, Maggie Player, Anna Chason Wiggins, Emma Chiesa, Kayla Warren, Maren Smith, Kenneth Wang, Jackson Kittinger, Benjamin Shacka, Tripp McCain, Mira McCool, John Roberts, Gordon Pavy, Quinn Boney and Nathaniel Bernstein.

Over 1.3 million juniors entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. These seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for National Merit scholarships in the spring.

– Submitted by Homewood City Schools.