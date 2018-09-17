HHS names homecoming honors

× 1 of 3 Expand Submitted by Homewood City Schools × 2 of 3 Expand Submitted by Homewood City Schools × 3 of 3 Expand Submitted by Homewood City Schools Prev Next

At a Sept. 7 pep rally, Homewood High students named the 2018 Homecoming Court and the 2018-19 Mr. and Miss Homewood and Mr. and Miss Fire Prevention.

The Homecoming Court included Makiyah Sills (Senior Attendant), Molly Kathryn Cooper (Senior Attendant), Autumn Tate (Senior Attendant), Macy Gann (Senior Attendant), Mallory Chewning (Freshmen Attendant), Frances O’Hare (Sophomore Attendant) and Zoe Nichols (Junior Attendant). The Homecoming Queen was named on Sept. 28.

This year’s Mr. and Miss Homewood are Will Stone and Makiyah Sills.

The other Miss Homewood finalists were Lizzie Oliver, Audrey Nabors, Anna Johnston, Dallie Kate Darnell, Chloe Chatham, Mary Jane Rose and Kate Sims. The other Mr. Homewood finalists were Elijah Brooks, Noah Gentry, Collins Keith, Courtland Meeks, Ky Burdeshaw, Tucker Brant, Mac Wooley and Michael Kash.

Mr. and Miss Fire Prevention are Courtland Meeks and Anna Johnston.

The other Miss Fire Prevention finalists were Sarah Beaube, Lizzie Oliver, Molly Kathryn Cooper, Caroline Bald, Maryl Stone, Mallie Claire Alfano, Audrey Nabors, Rachel Ross-Davis and Aiya Finch. The other Mr. Homewood finalists were Jack Gray, Will Stone, Draper Tapscott, Erik Schablow, Keefer Boone and Noah Gentry.

