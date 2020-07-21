HHS announces testing schedule

× Expand Stock photo. Homewood High School announced its schedule for state-mandated testing.

Homewood Board of Education announced in its July 21 meeting the schedule for state mandated tests for high schoolers in the 2020-21 school year.

The schedule is as follows:

Pre-ACT (for all 10th graders): Oct. 1

WorkKeys (for all 12th graders): Oct. 7

PSAT (for grades 9-11): Oct. 14

ACT (for all 11th graders): March 9

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the school said it will require more faculty to provide testing in smaller groups. Students who are non-testers will arrive to school at 11:30 a.m. and go straight to fifth period for lunch.

Also at the board meeting, the board members praised the work done by Homewood City Schools to come up with a plan to reopen the schools amid public health concerns.

"I've seen a lo of different school systems' reopening plan and what it looks like," said Board Vice President Justin Russell. "I haven't seen a perfect one yet, and I'm not sure I'd know what a perfect one would look like if I did see it, but I have not seen another one that had the time, care and collaboration from a lot of stakeholders put into it than what the central office did. It just makes me really proud."

The next Board of Education meeting will be held Aug. 25 and will include the first budget hearing.