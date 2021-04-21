New principal named at Homewood High School

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Joel Henneke, the new principal at Homewood Middle School for the 2020-21 school year, stands in front of the school on Sept. 3.

Homewood Middle School Principal Joel Henneke is moving up to the high school.

Homewood City Schools announced today in a press release that Henneke will be the new principal of Homewood High School. He will begin this role in July.

Henneke has 23 years of experience in education as a teacher and an administrator at the middle and high school level. He previously directed Homewood High’s Alternative School for nine years.

“I have been fortunate to work with such amazing educators in Homewood,” he said. “The middle school faculty, staff, and students will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I look forward to this new adventure and working side by side with Homewood High’s faculty and staff to continue to empower our students to grow academically and instill the Patriot pride of our school community.”

Henneke came to Homewood as a special education teacher at HMS, and he has served as an assistant principal at HMS and HHS. Prior to his career in education, he served a four year enlistment in the United States Marine Corps attaining the rank of Sergeant.

“Serving as a principal during a pandemic is not an easy task,” said HCS Superintendent Justin Hefner said. “Dr. Henneke has been a strong leader during this uncertain and ever changing year. Not only has he kept the focus on strong academic standards for both in person and virtual school while implementing many new safety protocols, he has also found ways to bring the students and faculty and staff together through school spirit.”

Henneke received his bachelor’s degree from East Texas Baptist University and his educational specialist degree from the University of Montevallo. In 2011, he earned his doctorate of education from Samford University.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve in a community that I love,” Henneke said. “I look forward to joining our eighth graders at Homewood High next year and seeing the amazing things all of our students will accomplish at the high school.”

Henneke will continue to lead Homewood Middle School throughout the remainder of the school year, but the process for hiring the school’s new principal will begin immediately. HCS said in a statement it hopes to name the school’s new principal before summer break begins.

— Submitted by Merrick Wilson