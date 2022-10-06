10 Homewood High School seniors receive national honors

× Expand Homewood High School Homewood High School

Ten Homewood High School Seniors have received national honors: Carsyn Arrow, JW Bird, Brandon Collins, Lily Giffin, Sam Housman, Nathan Jones, Kiran McCool, Samantha Pearson, Richard Reed and Magi Williams.

Seven seniors were named semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program: JW Bird, Brandon Collins, Lily Giffin, Nathan Jones, Kiran McCool, Samantha Pearson and Richard Reed.

These students are among 16,000 semifinalists nationwide who have an opportunity to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million. Students entered this year’s competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of high school seniors in the U.S.

Carsyn Arrow, Sam Housman and Magi Williams were selected for the College Board National African American Recognition Program which creates pathways to college for students by awarding them academic honors and connecting them with universities across the country. The College Board National African American Recognition Program was created to honor excellent African American students based on their academic achievements and outstanding performance on the PSAT.

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams.

Homewood City Schools is proud of these students who have demonstrated an exceptional degree of excellence throughout their high school careers. Congratulations and best of luck to each of them.

-- Submitted by Merrick Wilson