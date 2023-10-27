HHS students surprised with job offers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson

A surprise announcement was held at Homewood High School on Oct. 26 as representatives from Bitty and Beau's Coffee Shop presented HHS students with job offers.

The students were congratulated by their peers, band, cheerleaders, and the Best Buddies club. The coffee shop held 39 interviews, and all of the HHS student applicants were selected.

Bitty and Beau’s is a coffee shop dedicated to employing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and is locating their new space in Homewood at the former Valley Cleaners site and is set to open in November.