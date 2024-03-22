HHS art students win awards

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. Mary Vines, Mr. Oberneder and Charlotte Warren

Two Homewood High School students were recognized and honored at the Alabama State Superintendent’s Visual Arts Exhibit awards ceremony.

Charlotte Warren was the first place winner in her division and Mary Vines was the honorable mention winner.

The ceremony was held at the Shakespeare Festival, and the students' work will be on display at the Old Supreme Court Library of the Alabama State Capitol in March.

Both students are in Matt Oberneder's AP photography class.

-Submitted by Merrick Wilson