HHS student places first at the Central Alabama Regional Science & Engineering Fair

Homewood High School student Leonardo Hernandez for placing first place in the Central Alabama Regional Science & Engineering Fair (CARSEF) at UAB. He will now move on to the International Science Fair in May.

Hernandez presented his physics project "Investigating the Effects of Varying Distance on Young's Double Slit Pattern." He placed first in the physical science category and was selected in the top four senior division projects overall. These four projects qualified directly to participate in the Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair which will be held in Los Angeles.

The UAB Center for Community OutReach Development (CORD) in STEM sponsors and accompanies these students to attend and compete with high school scientists from around the world for nearly $9 million in awards and scholarships.