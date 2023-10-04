HHS named to the 2023 AP School Honor Roll

× Expand Homewood High School AP students in class. Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

College Board recently announced that Homewood High School has been named to the 2023 Advanced Placement Program (AP) School Honor Roll, earning a Gold distinction.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.

Last year, over 1,060 AP exams were taken by 480 HHS students. 86% of the students scored a three or higher, making them eligible for college credit, which is a school record for Homewood High.

College Board’s AP Program enables students to pursue college-level studies—with the opportunity to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both—while still in high school. Through AP courses, each culminating in a challenging exam, students learn to think critically, construct solid arguments, and see many sides of an issue—skills that prepare them for college and beyond. Taking AP courses demonstrates to college admissions officers that students have sought the most challenging curriculum available to them.

–Submitted by Merrick Wilson, Homewood City Schools