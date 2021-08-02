HCS to require masks for students

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media First Day of School - Oak Mountain Elementary Students arrive at Oak Mountain Elementary School for the first day of class for the 2020-21 school year on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. This is the first time students have been physically in the classroom since mid-March when schools across the state shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Facial coverings will be required for Homewood students returning to classes this school year.

"The Alabama Department of Health (ADPH) released the public school toolkit today with information regarding contact tracing, quarantine, facial coverings, and other school operations for next year," said the school system in a statement sent to parents Aug. 2. "As we wished to have had ADPH's information earlier, we've all learned during this pandemic that things change rapidly in our community, state and nation.

"We understand that the debate regarding facial coverings is very divisive," the statement continued. "Last year, our health leaders mandated facial coverings state-wide to ensure the safety of all of our families, not just in schools but throughout Alabama. Although a similar mandate is not currently in place, the strong recommendation from our state health leaders along with our rising Covid-19 cases in Alabama shows that we all must work together to do our best to keep our faculty, staff, and students in school. By reinstating indoor facial coverings, we are hopeful this will give our schools the best opportunity to have more regular school activities this year and allow for in-person learning to take place in a safe environment."

Students will return to classes Aug. 11. Read the full list of changes to school protocols by visiting the school's website.