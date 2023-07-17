HMS teacher selected to Educator Advisory Council

Darby Baird, 6th-Grade Language Arts & Social Studies teacher at Homewood Middle School, has been selected by the National WWII Museum in New Orleans to serve on their Educator Advisory Council, also known as the Brain Trust.

The Brain Trust is made up of educators from across the nation and will advise the museum and the education department on best pedagogical strategies, effective partnerships with schools and districts, and needs analysis. The Brain Trust supports the museum’s mission to ensure all generations understand the legacy of World War II.

Baird will have the opportunity to work closely with the museum and have access to valuable resources and innovative learning opportunities for her students.

Merrick Wilson of Homewood City Schools said she proud Ms. Baird is being recognized for her dedication and passion for teaching history, and that it is an honor to have her represent Homewood in this role.