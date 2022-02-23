HCS names Teachers of the Year

Homewood City Schools recently named their teachers of the year for the 2021-22 school year. The Homewood Star reached out to these teachers to ask them what it means to be chosen for the award.

Q: How long have you been with your current school, and what do you do?

A: I have been teaching English Learning students at Homewood High School since 2016. But what is unique about me is that I have taught at every educational level at Homewood City Schools since they hired me in 2007.

Q: What do you enjoy the most about your job?

A: I want my students to know that nothing is easy, and we need to work hard to attain our goals. Fostering a class environment where the students are appreciated and motivated to learn is the key to a successful EL classroom. ELs often feel discouraged, and my role is to make them see how much we achieved and how much we learned since the first day we came to America.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named a teacher of the year?

A: It is an honor to be named the Secondary Teacher of the Year. Having the honor to be recognized by my colleagues said a lot about working here in Homewood. I feel that my perseverance, hard work and efforts were finally recognized.

Q: How do you seek to go above and beyond for your students each day?

A: I came to this country when I was 23 years old. I didn't speak English, but I had a lot of determination. I didn't give up, and after many years, I completed a master's [degree] in English as a Second language at UAB while working and being a full-time mom. Nothing is easy, and I want my students to understand we need to work hard because dreams don’t come easy.

After witnessing a decrease in motivation among some of my brightest students, I reached out to our community to recruit guest speakers that can help my EL students see that there are many opportunities available after high school. My students became aware of the many possibilities they have, became more excited to learn, as they now see hope for their futures.

Q: Why Homewood, and what makes it special?

A: I couldn't be happier to be part of Homewood City Schools. This district allows me to apply my knowledge, integrate my personal experiences and be willing to help others develop a learning community to reach my professional goals.

Q: How long have you been with your current school, and what do you do?

A: I have been at Edgewood Elementary for my entire teaching career. I student-taught here in 2018 and became a second-grade teacher the following fall. I currently still teach second grade and enjoy every minute of it.

Q: What do you enjoy the most about your job?

A: I absolutely love the impact that I can have on my students. To hear someone profess that I am their favorite teacher means more to me than words can describe. When former students visit me each morning and afternoon just to say hello or to keep me updated with their life, it lets me know that I am forming unbreakable connections and impacting my students in a positive way.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named a teacher of the year?

A: Being named teacher of the year has been an amazing experience. It’s such an honor to be regarded by my colleagues as someone that deserves this recognition. It is more than enough for me when my students know how much I love them, but for others to recognize that as well is truly amazing.

Q: How do you seek to go above and beyond for your students each day?

A: My teaching philosophy relies heavily on the fact that children cannot learn from individuals they do not have a connection with. I strive each day to make every child feel loved and valued. I want them to see me as their personal cheerleader and truly believe that they can accomplish whatever they set their minds to. I invest in them both academically and emotionally, so that they can conquer the world both inside and outside of the classroom.

Q: Why Homewood, and what makes it special?

A: Homewood is my happy place. I love the small-town feel and togetherness of the community. Everyone rallies around each other to uplift and support one another the best that they can. This town is the true depiction of the Southern values that I hold near and dear.

Q: How long have you been with your current school, and what do you do?

A: I am in my ninth year teaching visual art for kindergarten through fifth grade.

Q: What do you enjoy the most about your job?

Teaching art is such a rewarding job. I enjoy seeing the pride in students’ faces when they master new skills and the excitement students have when they discover the magic in making art.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named a teacher of the year?

A: Being named teacher of the year is such an

honor knowing that I work alongside so many incredible educators, that they would choose me to represent our school. Their support shows they respect and value me as an educator, and my work and relationships with our students.

Q: How do you seek to go above and beyond for your students each day?

A: I believe in being a lifelong learner. I continually strive to learn and grow in my field personally and professionally and build an art program that maximizes all my students‘ potential.

Q: Why Homewood, and what makes it special?

A: Homewood has been my home for my entire life. I guess I don't know any different, but I also wouldn't choose any other to be. Homewood is a system like no other. I believe the education I received here far exceeds anything I could have hoped for. The diversity of the community, high standards, academic expectations and the outpouring of love from my teachers is what inspired me to be an educator. I hope to be a representation of what Homewood has to offer for my students.

Q: How long have you been with your current school, and what do you do?

A: I have taught physical education at Shades Cahaba for 10 years. I also coach cross-country as well as track and field at Homewood Middle School. I have coached there for the past eight years.

Q: What do you enjoy the most about your job?

A: Every single day for the past 10 years, I have had the privilege of teaching every student that walks through the doors of Shades Cahaba Elementary. Some of my most exciting moments in teaching have been assisting students with physical, emotional, behavioral, learning disabilities or impairments [to] find success and joy through physical activity.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named a teacher of the year?

A: For me, being teacher of the year means to be consumed with the care of my students, through my passion for physical education, and not wanting to miss a chance to make a difference. I often say that I wanted my life to make a difference, and I hope it has.

Q: How do you seek to go above and beyond for your students each day?

A: I strive each day for my class to be a place of comfort, respect, acceptance and fun. I give a huge effort to bring a holistic approach to physical education in order to go beyond the typical physical skills such as kicking, running or throwing a ball.

Q: Why Homewood, and what makes it special?

A: Homewood is home. It is where I have spent the majority of my life. As a product of Homewood, I can say that this place helped to form who I am today. The community support for the schools and the city at large is like no other. I left Homewood for a short period in college, but soon after leaving, I knew I wanted to come back and pour back into the community what I received by those who surrounded and challenged me growing up.

Q: How long have you been with your current school, and what do you do?

A: I have been teaching at Homewood Middle School for 13 years. I currently teach Title I reading intervention.

Q: What do you enjoy the most about your job?

A: Pressed to name one thing I enjoy most about my job, it would be developing relationships with my students. Students in middle school are afraid to make mistakes. They need encouragement to understand that we learn through the mistakes we make, and our successes are the result of problem solving skills developed as a result of failures.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named a teacher of the year?

A: Being named HMS teacher of the year is a humbling honor. I work with so many excellent educators. I would not have developed the professional and personal traits that others see in me if it weren’t for the interactions with my peers.

Q: How do you seek to go above and beyond for your students each day?

A: Each day, I begin by looking at the individual students' circumstances. Students don’t appear in my room void of other experiences. They bring all of the baggage of their lives into the learning environment. I see my job as not just teaching the curriculum but teaching the child. I use school hours to completely focus on the students and their needs.

Q: Why Homewood, and what makes it special?

A: I have taught other places and can say, without a doubt, that Homewood is about students. Our district makes a place for every student, no matter their talents or interests. Our teachers are supported by an administration that makes this happen. I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else.