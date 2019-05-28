HCS names new administrators

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Patrick Chappell × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Catherine Finkley Prev Next

Homewood City Schools announced Patrick Chappell as director of instruction and Catherine Finkley as Edgewood Elementary School’s assistant principal in May.

Chappell has served as Homewood’s director of instructional support since 2005, where he has assisted the assistant superintendent for instruction in the implementation and development of curriculum. As the director for instruction, Chappell will be responsible for the program of instruction in all grades of the Homewood School System.

In 1994, Chappell came to Homewood as a seventh and eighth grade language arts and social studies teacher before joining Homewood High School, where he was named the assistant principal for instruction.

Chappell received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Montevallo in secondary education and his master’s degree in English education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He then earned his administrative certificate, education specialist degree and doctorate in educational leadership from Samford University.

Finkley comes to Homewood from Paine Elementary School in Trussville, where she has served as their assistant principal for three years. Prior to her administrative position, Finkley was a second grade teacher at Paine Primary School.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Alabama State University in computer information systems and went on to receive her master’s degree in elementary education from Samford University, where she also received her educational specialist degree. Finkley is currently pursuing her doctorate from Samford University.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.