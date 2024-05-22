HCS Names Homewood High Assistant Principal

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools Marcus Harris

Homewood City Schools announced on May 21 that Marcus Harris was hired an assistant principal at Homewood High School. With 14 years of experience in education, he has served as a high school and middle school teacher, coach, and school administrator.

Harris is currently an assistant principal at Calera Middle School, where he collaborates with the school community to develop growth strategies, conducts professional development sessions, and enhances behavioral outcomes through positive behavior interventions and support. He also assists with translations when needed to ensure that all voices are heard as he is fluent in Spanish and proficient in French.

Prior to his role in Calera, Harris was a Spanish teacher and coach in Hoover City Schools, where he worked with students from 6th to 12th grade and contributed to the success of various athletic programs. His innovative coaching approach led to numerous achievements, including state and metro championships in track and field and cross country. He also initiated an intramural program for 6th grade students. Additionally, Harris served as a teacher and head coach of the track and field programs at Clay-Chalkville High School and Oxford High School, where he guided school teams to notable victories, sponsored the Spanish club, mentored aspiring teachers, and actively participated in the teacher leadership team.

Harris holds a bachelor’s degree in education with a concentration in Spanish from Jacksonville State University. He then earned his master's degree in instructional leadership from the University of Montevallo, where he was recognized as the 2021 Outstanding Graduate Student in the College of Education and Human Development’s Master’s Instructional Leadership Program. While in college, he was a resident of the International House and an ambassador of the International Student Organization, allowing him to build relationships with people worldwide. He has also traveled to Peru to serve on a medical mission team multiple times as a translator for optometrists.

Harris brings a wealth of experience in educational leadership, a commitment to student success, and a passion for fostering a positive school environment.