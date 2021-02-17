HCS names director of instruction

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. Cristy York

Homewood City Schools announced Cristy York as the director of instruction for Homewood Schools.

York has been a part of HCS since 2003 and has served as a middle school social studies teacher, assistant principal for instruction and the district’s director of student services.

As a teacher at Homewood Middle School, York quickly became a leader in her grade and school. When Homewood began its long-term initiative to develop teacher-written learning targets based on course of study standards, York represented social studies teachers at HMS in facilitating and developing those targets and led professional learning sessions with secondary teachers from the middle and high school.

In 2016, York was selected as the assistant principal for instruction for HMS. During her time in that position, she implemented a new, three-tiered intervention program covering academic and behavioral interventions. Additionally, she led HMS on a multi-year journey examining and implementing effective grading practices, building consensus within the faculty along the way.

As director of student services, York has provided direct leadership over Homewood’s new federal grant, the Project Aware Grant, which outlines an elaborate integration of academic and behavioral interventions, complete with targeted counseling services for students. Among other things, York manages Homewood's textbook adoption process and has provided valuable instructional leadership this year as Homewood developed its own unique instructional roadmap for the coronavirus pandemic.

York earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Social Science Education from the University of Georgia and is a Nationally Board Certified teacher. She was selected as a member of Homewood’s administrative cohort program, and she completed her masters and educational specialist degrees in instructional leadership at Samford University and the University of West Alabama. York is currently pursuing her doctorate in education from Samford University.

“Mrs. York has proven to be an impressive leader for the Homewood School System,” said Superintendent Justin Hefner. “She has a strong understanding of our instructional practices and priorities and is well prepared to direct the instructional program in Homewood City Schools. She will continue to help ensure that Homewood remains a leader in innovation in our state.”

As the Director for Instruction, York will be responsible for leading and directing curriculum and instruction for all grade levels of Homewood City Schools. Her primary duties will include collaborating with administrators and teachers in order to ensure Homewood students continue receiving the highest quality of instruction.

Submitted by Merrick Wilson.