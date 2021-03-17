HCS names director of academic programs and services

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson John Lowry

Homewood City Schools announced John Lowry as the system’s director of academic programs and services effective July 1.

For the past eight years, Lowry has served as Shades Cahaba Elementary School’s principal and has over 19 years of experience in education.

“Dr. Lowry has proven to be an outstanding administrator and a wonderful leader,” said HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Hefner. “He has a wealth of expertise and experience, and I’m pleased he will continue to serve the students and families in Homewood.”

As the director of academic programs and services, Lowry will work directly with HCS director of instruction to enhance instructional programs and services for all Homewood students. His primary responsibilities will include curricular programming, federal and state programs and budgets, overseeing the academic intervention programs, and assisting with the development of instructional programs.

“It has been my privilege to serve the students, staff, and families of Shades Cahaba,” Lowry said. “I take great pride in this community and our school system. I am thankful for the opportunity to work with more of our teachers and families in Homewood to continue to fulfill our mission of educating, respecting, protecting, and loving students.”

Lowry began his career as a third grade teacher and later became an assistant principal in Alabaster. He joined the Homewood community in 2010 as Shades Cahaba’s assistant principal for instruction where he organized and facilitated student support plans and used student achievement data to organize weekly grade-level specific professional development meetings.

While at Shades Cahaba, Lowry also helped build and implement the school’s character education program to provide a strong school culture of respect and responsibility. Shades Cahaba has been named a National School of Character for prioritizing the school’s character education program that promotes diversity, service to others, kindness and respect among all students and staff members. Shades Cahaba was also named a United States Department of Education Blue Ribbon School under Lowry’s leadership.

Lowry received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and his master’s and specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of Montevallo. Lowry earned his doctorate degree from Samford University where he is currently an adjunct professor.

Hefner said Lowry will remain at Shades Cahaba throughout the remainder of the school year, but the process for hiring Shades Cahaba’s new principal will begin immediately. HCS hopes to name the school’s new principal before summer break begins.

“We are dedicated to finding a leader that will continue to make Shades Cahaba an excellent place for our students and staff just as Dr. Lowry has done for many years,” Hefner said.n

— Submitted by Merrick Wilson