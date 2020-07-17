HCS announces traditional, virtual plans for reopening schools

Students at Homewood City Schools have the option to return to school or continue distance learning.

Those who return to in-class instruction will follow new operating procedures. There are four levels, depending on the severity of the pandemic in the community: typical, enhanced precaution, advanced measures and maximized prevention. On July 17, when the school system released the plan, it said the schools would operate at level three (advanced measures) if they were to open schools on that day.

Depending on the severity of the pandemic in the community, the plan outlines protocols such as students eating lunch in their classrooms; staggered arrival and dismissal procedures; increasing deep cleaning; minimizing the amount of class changes; prohibiting school assemblies; and discouraging or eliminating after-school activities and extracurriculars.

Employees and students who return to in-class instruction will be required to wear face coverings when physical distancing is impossible.They will also be required to quarantine at home for 14 days if they test positive for COVID-19. They may only return to school if they have been fever-free for three consecutive days.

The attendance policy will remain the same, and those who miss school to quarantine will be excused.

The school system said it will release more information about virtual learning once they know how many people prefer this option. The school system asked all parents to complete an online form by July 24 to add their child to either a traditional or virtual class roster.

Visit homewood.k12.al.us/Page/4609 for more information and to view the entire plan.