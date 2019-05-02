HCS announces new administrators

× Expand Shannon Dennis.

Homewood City Schools announced new administrative positions on May 1: Shannon Dennis as director of special programs, Laura Tate as principal of Edgewood Elementary School and Mindy McBride as assistant principal for instruction at Homewood Middle School.

Dennis has served as Homewood City Schools’ elementary special education supervisor for the past four years and has worked in education for 22 years as a special education teacher, school psychometrist and special education specialist.

She has been named the director of special programs, where she will oversee delivery of both special education instruction and related services, and she will serve as the district’s gifted education coordinator, preschool coordinator and English language coordinator.

For the past four years, Tate has served as the assistant principal of Edgewood Elementary and was selected as the state Assistant Principal of the Year by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS) last year.

Tate has been in elementary education for 18 years, where she has worked as a special education administrator and teacher. Prior to joining Edgewood Elementary, sheserved as a special education teacher at Hall-Kent Elementary School.

McBride has taught at Homewood High School for 18 years and will serve as Homewood Middle School’s assistant principal for instruction. McBride has had the opportunity to be a part of multiple departments at HHS including science, social studies and athletics. She currently teaches Advanced Placement European History and is the head coach of the HHS girls varsity soccer team.

Throughout her career at HHS, McBride has been involved of many organizations including the Homewood Administrative Cohort, an instructional coach, new teacher mentor and a committee member for the school system’s strategic planning and accreditation teams.

McBride was named the high school’s Teacher Impact Award winner in 2015 by the Homewood City Schools Foundation and State Soccer Coach of the Year by the Alabama Soccer Association.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.