New principal named at Hall-Kent Elementary

Homewood City Schools announced Jill Walden as the new principal of Hall-Kent Elementary School on Monday, April 4.

Walden currently serves as Hall-Kent’s assistant principal of curriculum and instruction where she helps lead the faculty in developing rigorous curriculum to promote and engage critical thinking skills to prepare students for success.

With 20 years of experience in education, Walden has served as an elementary administrator, teacher and mentor. She joined the Hall-Kent family as a third-grade teacher and has served as the school’s assistant principal for six years.

While at Hall-Kent, Walden helped lead the faculty in developing new learning opportunities for all students while reviewing data to set goals for school priorities and student growth.

“I am extremely proud of our success over the last six years,” Walden said. “I am thrilled to continue to serve the great staff, families, and students in the West Homewood community.”

As positive school culture remains a top priority, Walden assisted in implementing the school’s House system which partners students and adult school advocates together to build positive character, relationships and school spirit. This year, Hall-Kent was named a United States Department of Education Blue Ribbon School, which affirms the hard work of the students, educators and families in creating a welcoming school where students master challenging and engaging content.

Walden received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Jacksonville State University and her master’s degree from Samford University. She also earned her educational leadership degree from Jacksonville State University.

“Anyone who has visited Hall-Kent knows Mrs. Walden’s passion and love for her students, faculty and staff, and families,” said HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Hefner. “We are thankful for her continued service, and we look forward to the wonderful things she will continue to do for our community.”