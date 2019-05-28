HK students give civil rights presentations

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Fourth-grade students at Hall-Kent Elementary prepared presentations about the civil rights movement.

Near the end of the 2018-19 school year, Hall-Kent Elementary School fourth-graders focused on the impact the civil rights movement had on Alabama.

The students investigated the ways that prevailing conditions gave rise to change and what role leadership played in bringing about change. Working collaboratively, Hall-Kent students located resources on the civil rights activist or event that they chose, researched information and developed a civil rights technology-enhanced presentation to share with others.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.