Hall-Kent students meet Samford pen pals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools Hall-Kent second graders meet their pen pals from Samford University.

Hall-Kent second graders in Jerome Isley and Faith Whitlock’s classes spent the school year writing to Samford University students in Dr. Bluiett’s class.

After a year of writing to their pen pals and building friendships, the students were able to meet each other.

“Our classes have eagerly been anticipating the reveal party. It was an exciting day at Hall-Kent as our students got to meet up with their pal,” Isley said.

The Samford students each gave a book and popsicle to their pals. The second graders were excited to show their new friends their classrooms and shared what they have been learning this year.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools