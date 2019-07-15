Hall-Kent students dance with words

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Dance Foundation. Students in Hall-Kent’s RISE summer learning program put a new twist on language arts skills through Dancing with Words.

Over the summer, the Dance Foundation brought its Dancing with Words program to Hall-Kent Elementary’s RISE summer learning program for its second year.

DWW is linked to state curriculum and uses dance as a way to help students build language skills, particularly for students who are underserved or below grade level. Dance Foundation teaching artists Elizabeth Choi and Nabeel Emaish have brought the program to several groups around Birmingham.

Dance Foundation Artistic Director Rachael Inman said that notable outcomes of this program have been increased body awareness, improved confidence, ability to identify parts of speech and sequence words, a better understanding and ability to convey chosen vocabulary words, a greater willingness to participate in new activities and a greater ability to work together.

DWW is supported, in part, by the Alabama State Council on the Arts and National Endowment for the Arts.

Submitted by the Dance Foundation.