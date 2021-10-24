Hall-Kent named Blue Ribbon school

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. Hall-Kent Elementary named Blue Ribbon school.

Hall-Kent Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the US Department of Education in September - a prestigious award that exemplifies excellence in education.

Only five schools in Alabama were named 2021 Blue Ribbon Schools, and Hall-Kent is one out of 325 schools in the nation to receive this award. Since it began in 1982, Alabama has had 47 schools receive this honor.

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. “This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona. “I commend this school and all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation. Successful applications, posted on the NBRS website, detail key elements of successful schools, from individualized student supports, intentional instruction, collaborative cultures, and targeted curricula.

HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Hefner said this announcement is something that everyone in Homewood should celebrate. “Hall-Kent’s national recognition for excellence is something we should all be proud of as this honor is a testament to our community’s support and dedication to education.”

“Hall-Kent’s faculty and staff work each day to provide the highest quality of education while ensuring our students feel loved, supported, and encouraged. Homewood could not be prouder of Hall-Kent,” Hefner said.

– Submitted by Merrick Wilson.