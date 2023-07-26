Former Homewood schools Superintendent Robert Bumpus dies

× Expand Robert Bumpus Jr. was superintendent for Homewood City Schools from 1985 to 1991.

Robert Bumpus Jr., who served as superintendent for Homewood City Schools from 1985 to 1991, died Wednesday at the age of 90.

Bumpus died in Oklahoma City, where he had moved to be closer to his daughter and her family.

Bumpus also served as superintendent for Midfield City Schools from about 1975 to 1985 before coming to Homewood and left Homewood to become Hoover’s second superintendent in 1991. He retired from the Hoover Board of Education in 1996 and soon thereafter had Hoover’s third middle school named after him.

He was known as a kindhearted leader and peacemaker.

His career in education started in 1959 in the Jefferson County school system. He served as a teacher, principal, director of middle and elementary schools, and director of instruction for Decatur City Schools and Jefferson County schools before becoming superintendent in Midfield.

Bumpus married his wife, Norma, in 1995, and the couple were married for 61 years until her death in 2016. They had a son, Robert Bumpus III, who died in 2014, and a daughter, Laronda DeLong.

Both Bumpus and his wife were very active in the Nazarene church, while in college in Bethany, Oklahoma and later at Birmingham First Church of the Nazarene and Decatur First Church of the Nazarene.

They worked with children and youth, leading Bible quiz groups and youth choirs, and he ran a bus ministry to bring children to church. Both of them helped plant Forestdale Nazarene Church, served on the Alabama Nazarene District Council and hosted missionaries, pastors and other people in need in their home. Bumpus also was involved with Trevecca Nazarene University in Tennessee.

Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Wednesday night.