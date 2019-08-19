Edgewood student receives civics award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Ashlyn Kay Moran with the Shannon Burgess Civics award plaque.

Edgewood Elementary student Ashlyn Kay Moran was awarded the Shannon Burgess Civics award this summer by former State Rep. Paul DeMarco.

DeMarco started this award in Shannon Burgess’ memory for her dedication to the students at Edgewood and for always being the first elementary school teacher to call and set up a time for him to speak when her class took field trips to Montgomery. Civics education was clearly important to her, DeMarco said, and she was always enthusiastic about her students’ understanding the governmental process and how government works in Alabama.

Edgewood fourth grade teacher Jenna Gantt said there was not a student more deserving for this award than Moran.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.