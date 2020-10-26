Edgewood music teacher receives award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. Sadie Wall Sadie Wall is a music teacher at Edgewood Elementary.

Edgewood Elementary School’s music teacher Sadie Wall was selected to receive the 2021 Edward Cleino Outstanding Young Music Educator Award by the Alabama Music Educators Association.

This award recognizes innovative leaders who set high standards for music education and offers inspiration and direction. Recipients for this award have demonstrated professional and academic growth as music educators, as well as enthusiasm for teaching and a love of music.

"We are so proud of Mrs. Wall for all of her hard work and dedication to our students!" said the Homewood City Schools system in a statement.

Submitted by Merrick Wilson.