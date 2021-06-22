Edgewood 4th grader wins Shannon Burgess Civics Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. Sam Peroulas

Edgewood Elementary School fourth grader Sam Peroulas was selected by his school's teachers for the Shannon Burgess Civics Award.

This award is given to an individual who takes interest in civics and in the Homewood community, and it is presented in memory of Shannon Burgess, who was a fourth grade teacher at Edgewood Elementary. Sam's name will be added to the plaque located in the school.

"Thank you to the award sponsor, Paul DeMarco," the school system said in a statement. "Congratulations to Sam for this special recognition of his hard work and dedication to the community."

— Submitted by Merrick Wilson