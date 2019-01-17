Edgewood, Hall-Kent elementary talent shows scheduled for Feb. 8

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hillary Gamble. Homewood elementary students show off their dancing skills at a talent show.

The Edgewood and Hall-Kent elementary school talent shows will take place at new venues this year.

Traditionally, students perform their acts on separate nights in the auditorium at Homewood High School. But ongoing construction will prevent that from happening.

Instead, Edgewood will hold its talent show in the John Carroll Catholic High School auditorium, and Hall-Kent will hold its talent show in the Trinity United Methodist Church gym.

Both events are Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

“I am super excited,” said Noelle Limbaugh, co-chair of the Edgewood talent show. “It’s just always awesome to see the kids come up with their routines and get out there and perform. I just think it builds confidence, and it’s just really fun.”

Limbaugh said past shows have featured a variety of acts, including singing, dancing, gymnastics, piano, comedy and magic.

The Edgewood show will have about 55 acts, Limbaugh said, while Hall-Kent’s will have about 30.

“Our talent show is definitely something that spotlights our fifth-graders,” said Amanda Limbaugh, chair of Hall-Kent’s event. “The fifth grade has a big group act that they work on and do for the talent show.”

The Hall-Kent show will last around an hour and a half, Amanda Limbaugh said, while Edgewood’s will run about two and a half hours.

Hall-Kent will sell tickets at the door for $2 or $3, Amanda Limbaugh said. Proceeds will help fund end-of-the-year activities for Hall-Kent’s fifth-graders.

Admission to the Edgewood show is free, Noelle Limbaugh said, but donations are accepted.

“It’s an awesome tradition,” she said.