5 Homewood High School students named Commended Students by National Merit Scholar program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. From left: Zilin Li, Austin Meredith, Jackson Garza, Maggie Hale and Ava Dillard.

Five Homewood High School students have been named Commended Students by the National Merit Scholar program. These students are among the 34,000 students nationwide who are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise.

The students are Ava Dillard, Jackson Garza, Maggie Hale, Zilin Li and Austin Meredith.

Commended students placed among the top 50,000 who entered the 2024 competition by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

“We are extremely proud of our students and their outstanding academic accomplishments recognized at the National level,” said Merrick Wilson, director of communications for Homewood City Schools.

– Submitted by Merrick Wilson, Homewood City Schools.