36 HHS student-athletes complete leadership training

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson

Homewood City Schools celebrated the accomplishments of 36 HHS student-athletes and the completion of their three-month leadership training.

This program emphasizes leadership development, community service, and career exploration. The students graduated from the leadership program and will now spread what they have learned to their teammates to encourage strong character within their teams.

The Team Homewood Leadership Class of 2023-24 includes representatives from HHS sports teams, Star Spangled Girls, and color guard.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson

Recently retired Southern Utah University Athletic Director Debbie Corum for talking with the students Tuesday at The Club and encouraging them to be leaders who impact others. The following groups provided grants to support the students with their leadership training this year: the Homewood Athletic Foundation and our corporate sponsors Dr. Sema with Oxmoor Valley Orthodontics and Cindy Wade with LAH Realty.

Team Homewood Leadership was recognized as a Promising Practice by Character.org, a national advocate & leader for character in schools and communities. Character.org honored each 2023 Promising Practice recipient at the 30th Anniversary National Forum in Washington DC in November.

-Submitted by Merrick Wilson, Homewood City Schools