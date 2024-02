13 Homewood High School seniors named National Merit Finalists

× Expand From Left to Right Back Row: Anna Chason Wiggins, Benjamin Shacka, John Roberts, Mira McCool, Nathaniel Bernstein, Gordon PavyFront Row: Jackson Kittinger, Naomi Jones, Emma Chiesa, Maggie Player, Maren Smith, Kayla Warren, Kenneth Wang.

Homewood City Schools announced that 13 members of the Class of 2024 have been named National Merit Finalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC). The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition that honors high school students who show exceptional academic ability.

The finalists are:

Nathaniel Bernstein

Emma Chiesa

Naomi Jones

Jackson Kittinger

Mira McCool

Gordon Pavy

Maggie Player

John Roberts

Benjamin Shacka

Maren Smith

Kenneth Wang

Kayla Warren

Anna Wiggins

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered this spring.

--Submitted by Merrick Wilson, Homewood City Schools