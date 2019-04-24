Women in Business event shares advice, inspiration

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. Starnes Media, publisher of The Homewood Star, hosted its second annual Women in Business event April 2 at Vulcan Park and Museum. The event brought together more than 100 businesswomen from multiple industries in the Birmingham-metro area. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. Starnes Media, publisher of The Homewood Star, hosted its second annual Women in Business event April 2 at Vulcan Park and Museum. The event brought together more than 100 businesswomen from multiple industries in the Birmingham-metro area. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. Starnes Media, publisher of The Homewood Star, hosted its second annual Women in Business event April 2 at Vulcan Park and Museum. The event brought together more than 100 businesswomen from multiple industries in the Birmingham-metro area. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. Starnes Media, publisher of The Homewood Star, hosted its second annual Women in Business event April 2 at Vulcan Park and Museum. The event brought together more than 100 businesswomen from multiple industries in the Birmingham-metro area. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. Lee Ann Petty, vice president of community affairs at Regions Bank, speaks at the second annual Women in Business event April 2. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. Heather Locklar, Warren Averett estate planner and senior manager of the tax division, speaks at the second annual Women in Business event April 2. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. Mary Wyatt, CEO of Wyatt General Contractor LLC, speaks at the second annual Women in Business event April 2. Prev Next

Starnes Media, the publisher of The Homewood Star, hosted its second annual Women inBusiness event April 2 at Vulcan Park and Museum.

The event brought together more than 100 businesswomen from multiple industries in the greater Birmingham area. Attendees spent the first half of the evening networking as they enjoyed drinks and hors d’oeuvres provided by Savoie Catering.

Heather Locklar, Warren Averett estate planner and senior manager of the tax division, shared her valuable expertise on “Estate Planning: What Every Woman Must Know.” She covered the importance of three key documents that every woman should have in place: last will and testament, advanced directive for health care and power of attorney.

Many women today are members of what is known as the “sandwich generation,” caring for at least one parent, themselves and their children. Locklar stressed the importance of having these documents in place not only for yourself, but also the older generation that you may be caring for as well.

Lee Ann Petty, vice president of community affairs at Regions Bank, delved into the importance of philanthropy, which she said can and will enrich both your life and your career. Petty shared information on philanthropic programs in the greater Birmingham area and closed with a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson: “You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.”

The evening’s closing speaker was Mary Wyatt, CEO of Wyatt General Contractor LLC. Wyatt shared the story of the loss of her husband and her subsequent journey to becoming a business leader. According to Wyatt, the ability to show up, push yourself out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself each day is the beginning of success.

The 2019 Women in Business networking event was sponsored by Southwest Water Company, Warren Averett and The Poarch Band of Creek Indians.