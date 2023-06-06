The Exceptional Foundation welcomes 100 youth for summer camp

The Exceptional Foundation’s summer camp for school-age children with intellectual disabilities began this week.

Over eight weeks of camp, more than 100 children will enjoy social and recreational activities in the Jay Harbert Youth Center and around town. Summer camp activities include art, music, science, and adaptive P.E. as well as regular field trips to the pool, movies, and bowling alley.

Vendors and teachers will lead activities each week for three different summer camp groups.

Anna Ruth McCalley’s daughter Frances is part of The Exceptional Foundation’s after school and summer programs, and she says that Frances looks forward to camp every summer, especially all the field trips throughout the summer months.

“Frances loves the activities, staff, seeing old friends year after year, and making new friends,” McCalleysays. “It is such a comfort to know we have EF summer camp where Frances gets all the summer fun and excitement with a highly trained and dedicated staff."

The youth program serves children ages 5-18, and summer campers take field trips and enjoy activities in groups based on age. For more information about summer camp and youth programs at exceptionalfoundation.org/summer-camp or support the summer programs at tefbhm.org/summercampaign.

--Submitted by the The Exceptional Foundation