Spend time with family, not in kitchen, with this Christmas morning breakfast

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Spicy Breakfast Skillet.

This dish is prepared in one skillet and can be ready in just about 30 minutes, leaving you with less time spent in the kitchen cooking and cleaning and plenty of time for opening presents.

► Prep time: 10 minutes

► Cook time: 25 minutes

► Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS:

► 4 medium-sized red potatoes, cut into half-inch diced pieces

► 6 pieces bacon, chopped

► 1 small yellow onion, diced

► ½ cup red bell pepper, minced

► ½ cup green bell pepper, minced

► 1 tsp creole seasoning

► 4 eggs

► ¼ cup pepper jack cheese, grated

► Kosher salt and black pepper

► 4 tbsp fresh cilantro, finely chopped

► Butter

EQUIPMENT:

► Large nonstick skillet

► Small bowl

► Cheese grater

► Flipper

Steps:

1. Place diced potatoes in a small bowl and fill with water until potatoes are just covered. Season with a small amount of kosher salt and cover with a paper towel. Microwave potatoes until just tender, about 3-4 minutes, to reduce cooking time. Drain and set aside.

2. Meanwhile, cook bacon pieces over medium-high heat until fat is rendered and bacon is crispy, about 6-8 minutes. Remove bacon from pan and set aside to drain on a paper towel.

3. Using the same skillet, cook onions in leftover bacon fat until translucent, about 2 minutes.

4. Add potatoes and bell peppers to pan. Add creole seasoning and stir to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cook until potatoes begin to crisp at the edges and peppers have softened, about 8-10 minutes.

5. Remove home fries from pan and top with grated cheese. Set aside and keep warm.

6. In the same skillet, add ½ tablespoon of butter and melt. Crack eggs into skillet and lightly season with salt and pepper. Cook until whites are set and yolk is cooked to taste.

7. Remove eggs from heat and plate on top of hash browns. Add bacon, garnish with cilantro and serve.